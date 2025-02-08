Cade Cunningham’s Official Playing Status for Pistons-76ers
Looking to climb out of a two-game losing streak, the Detroit Pistons find themselves in a difficult spot on Friday night as they’ll miss a key player.
Heading into the matchup, the Pistons downgraded the veteran guard, Cade Cunningham.
According to the official NBA injury report, Cunningham is currently dealing with a right ankle sprain. The Pistons listed him as questionable leading up to the game. He was ultimately ruled out for the night.
The Pistons last took the court to host the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this week. Cunningham appeared in 38 minutes and put up 29 shots from the field throughout the night.
Cunningham struggled with his shooting efficiency against the Cavs, making just 38 percent of his field goals. He still produced 38 points, nearly leading the Pistons to an upset victory over the top-seeded Cavs. However, the Pistons lost in the final seconds, collecting their second-straight defeat.
It’s been months since Cunningham hasn’t been seen in action for Detroit. Ironically, his last absence came against the Sixers on November 30.
At the time, the Pistons were participating in a back-to-back set. After picking up a big win on the road against the Indiana Pacers, Cunningham was scratched against the Sixers. He was dealing with a groin injury, which forced him to miss three of his previous four matchups.
The 76ers took care of business against the Pistons in that late November matchup. Since then, Cunningham has appeared in 29 gamed in a row. He’s been posting averages of 27 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds.
