Cade Cunningham Stats Mirror Former 12-Time NBA All-Star
With the NBA All-Star break in the rearview, the Detroit Pistons are looking to finish off strong. Behind the first-time All-Star, Cade Cunningham, the Pistons continue to look like a threat in the Eastern Conference.
A lot of that has to do with the emergence of Cunningham. That’s not to say the fourth-year guard hasn’t shown flashes in the past, but he’s clearly been on another level this year, which has been a major factor in the turnaround for Detroit.
At this point in the year, Cunningham is averaging over 25 points, six rebounds, and nine assists—all major categories for the do-it-all veteran. With those numbers, Cunningham mirrors the 12-time NBA All-Star Oscar Robertson as the only fourth-year player with those averages.
via @StatMuse: Cade this season: 25.6 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 9.3 APG. Joins Oscar Robertson as the only fourth-year players with those averages.
When Cunningham entered the NBA, he had high expectations attached as he was the No. 1 overall pick. He played in just 64 games in year one as he struggled to remain healthy enough to put together a winning Rookie of the Year campaign.
Year two also didn’t go as planned for Cunningham. The veteran guard’s season ended after just 12 games.
Last year was another large sample size of what Cunningham brings to the table for Detroit. While injuries affected his availability, causing him to play just 62 games, Cunningham had a career year by averaging 23 points, four rebounds, and eight assists. Unfortunately, the Pistons’ inability to avoid the Eastern Conference’s last-place spot in the standings caused Cunningham’s year to be overlooked.
With the sixth seed and a potential ticket to the postseason for the first time since 2019, the Pistons are thrilled to see their team’s success backed by the first-time All-Star, who shares similar production as a legend.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Speaks on Major Goals
Pistons Star Lands High Praise From Detroit Legend
Malik Beasley Reacts to Throwback Photo With Pistons
Pistons Guard on Pace to Join Steph Curry in Exclusive Group