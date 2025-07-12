All Pistons

Cade Cunningham Supports Pistons at NBA Summer League

Cade Cunningham and multiple veterans showed up to support the Detroit Pistons' Summer League squad.

Justin Grasso

Apr 19, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) reacts after scoring against the New York Knicks in Game One of the First Round of the NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) reacts after scoring against the New York Knicks in Game One of the First Round of the NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
On Friday, the Detroit Pistons made their NBA Summer League debut in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cade Cunningham and several other veterans from the team showed up to support the youngsters.

Along with Cunningham were Tobias Harris, Jalen Duren, Marcus Sasser, Jaden Ivey, Paul Reed, Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart, and the newly-acquired Duncan Robinson.

The group of veterans watched Ron Holland and the Pistons’ youth squad take down the New York Knicks. It wasn’t much of a playoff rematch, but Detroit felt good by picking up the win with a 104-86 victory.

Ron Holland led the Pistons in scoring, rebounding, and steals. It’s not his first rodeo out in Vegas, and he definitely looked like a veteran on the court on Friday afternoon.

The core group of the main roster must’ve been impressed with the soon-to-be sophomore. Holland showed clear signs of progression as he’s gearing up for another season with an important role.

Despite being a rookie on a playoff-contending team, Holland played plenty in year one. He appeared in 81 games, averaging 16 minutes of playing time.

He should be a part of a revamped bench unit, which added Robinson and Caris LeVert in free agency. While LeVert wasn’t with the Pistons on Saturday, Robinson was spending time with his new teammates, working on fitting in with the tight-knit group.

Last year, the Pistons finished the season with a 44-38 record, which placed them sixth in the Eastern Conference. They lacked experience in the playoffs. With Robinson and LeVert, they gained 10 years of playoff experience, which could go a long way if they get a shot at another run.

Justin Grasso
