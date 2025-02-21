Current Strength of Schedule is Positive for Detroit Pistons
Coming out of the NBA All-Star break, the Detroit Pistons can’t get too ahead of themselves. While they are in a great position, sitting in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a 29-26 record, there are enough games left to see a major shift in the standings.
Fortunately, the Pistons are in a good spot when it comes to their strength of schedule for the remaining 27 games. According to Tankathon, the Pistons’ strength of schedule ranks 18th in the league.
The toughest opponents left include the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, and the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Pistons play each of those teams one more time, except for the Thunder, who haven’t seen just yet.
via @detnewsRodBeard: #Pistons (29-26) have the 18th-ranked (of 30) strength of schedule in their remaining 27 games. If they go 14-13 the rest of the way, they'd finish 43-39 and possibly be in the playoffs.
The Pistons put themselves in a great spot at the break. Not only are they in the postseason picture, but they are ahead of the Play-In situation. If the season ended today, the Pistons would draw a first-round matchup against the Knicks.
Just last season, the Pistons were at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 14-68 record. Even if they failed to capitalize on their favorable strength of schedule to close out the year, the Pistons can view their 2024-2025 campaign as a major success.
At this point, Detroit has made it clear that making the playoffs is their top priority. The goals have officially shifted, and getting playoff experience for the young core led by Cade Cunningham would be a great opportunity this season.
