Dennis Schroder’s Reps Create Major Pistons Question

An announcement from Dennis Schroder's agency generated a major question.

Justin Grasso

Apr 2, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) stands during a time out against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
On Sunday, NBA teams were allowed to have their new players sign officially, while allowing trades to go through. Hours after the moratorium was lifted, the reps of former Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder took to X to make a major announcement.

via @PrioritySports: Schröder to SacTown 👑 @DS17_FG has agreed to a multi-year deal with the @SacramentoKings !

With Schroder officially signing with the Kings, it leads to a major question for the Pistons. Will an eventual sign-and-trade come to life?

Talks between the Pistons, the Kings, and several other teams have stalled. At one point, it seemed a two-team deal between the Pistons and the Kings would allow for Detroit to swap out Schroder for Malik Monk.

Once the multi-team trade rumors started heating up, they quickly simmered down. Now, it looks like there is a strong chance Schroder could just be signing with the Kings without a trade in place.

Last season, Schroder spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, and the Pistons. During his final 28-game stretch of the regular season, Schroder posted averages of 11 points, three rebounds, and five assists. He made just 38 percent of his shots and 30 percent of his threes.

Once Detroit got to the playoffs, Schroder became a key contributor. In six games, Schroder produced 13 points per game, knocking down 49 percent of his field goals. He hit on 48 percent of his threes.

Schroder’s new contract will be for a reported three years, $45 million. It’s unclear if a sign-and-trade is possible at this time, but it’s evident that Schroder is gone officially, as he locked in a new deal with the Kings.

