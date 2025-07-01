Denver Nuggets Snatch Up Tim Hardaway Jr. From Pistons

All Pistons

The Denver Nuggets are adding Tim Hardaway Jr.

Apr 7, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (8) dribbles in the second half against the Sacramento Kings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Another sharpshooter is off the Detroit Pistons’ roster. According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Denver Nuggets are adding the veteran Tim Hardaway Jr.

Last summer, the Pistons added Hardaway via trade with the Dallas Mavericks. At the time, Hardaway was viewed as a key veteran addition to a young team that needed floor spacing and experienced leadership.

Hardaway was a helpful contributor throughout his single season in Detroit. The veteran appeared in 77 games for the Pistons, seeing the court for 28 minutes per game. He put up nearly nine shots per matchup, and hit on 41 percent of his field goals. From three, Hardaway averaged 37 percent on 5.9 attempts per game.

The veteran posted averages of 11 points, two rebounds, and two assists.

With the Pistons making the playoffs for the first time since 2019, Hardaway was one of the few players on the roster with postseason experience. He started all six games, producing 12 points while shooting at a 31 percent clip from three. The Pistons came up short against the New York Knicks in six games.

With Hardaway set to join the Denver Nuggets now, the Pistons seem to be parting ways with three key role players. Along with Hardaway, the Pistons will lose Dennis Schroder, who is set to join the Sacramento Kings via free agency. As for Malik Beasley, he’s dealing with some off-court concerns, which forced the Pistons in a different direction.

