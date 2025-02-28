Denver Nuggets Star Dealing With Setback vs Detroit Pistons
Heading into night one of their back-to-back set, the Denver Nuggets had their star scorer Jamal Murray on the injury report against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The trend won’t change on Friday night as the Nuggets pay a visit to the Detroit Pistons. According to the official NBA injury report, Murray is still dealing with left knee inflammation. Fortunately for Denver, he’s still probable to play, which is a good sign he’ll be cleared
On Monday night, Murray checked in for nearly 40 minutes against the Bucks. The veteran produced 20 points, three rebounds, and five assists. He knocked down nine of his 20 shots from the field. The Nuggets came up short with a nine-point loss against the Bucks.
Despite the minor setback, Murray hasn’t missed any action since the Nuggets returned from the All-Star break. Over that four-game stretch, Murray produced 22 points and five assists per game. He’s been knocking down threes at a 63 percent clip.
This season, Murray has appeared in 51 games so far after failing to reach 60 games last season. The veteran has been a 40 percent shooter throughout the year while putting up 21 points per game.
While Murray is on the injury report, signaling he’s not one hundred percent, all signs point to him playing on night two of the back-to-back on Friday.
Aaron Gordon in Question
Jamal Murray isn’t the only starter on the Nuggets’ injury report against Detroit. The high-flying standout Aaron Gordon has remained on the injury report and has his status as questionable for the night.
According to the injury report, Gordon is dealing with a left ankle sprain. Lately, he’s been available for Denver. While Gordon missed the final matchup heading into the All-Star break, he’s been back on the court for Denver’s last four games, including Thursday’s action in Milwaukee.
Since returning from the break, Gordon has averaged 19 points, six rebounds, and three assists. The veteran is shooting 55 percent from the field and hitting on 42 percent from three on five attempts per game.
While Gordon has missed stretches of games multiple times throughout the year, he’s been available for the most part since January. This year, Gordon is posting averages of 13 points, five rebounds, and three assists. He’s made over 50 percent of his field goals.
The Pistons and the Nuggets are set for a 7 PM ET tip-off on Friday.
