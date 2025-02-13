Detroit Pistons Accomplish Wild Stat Before All-Star Break
It’s been quite the turnaround season for the Detroit Pistons in 2024-2025.
Heading into the All-Star break, the Pistons have not only avoided the bottom of the Eastern Conference; they are above .500 and making a strong push for the playoffs.
One wild stat shows just how successful the Pistons have been so far this season compared to past years.
via @StatMuse: The Pistons are going into All-Star break above .500 for the first time since 2009
This week, the Pistons paid a visit to the Chicago Bulls for a back-to-back set on the road. On Tuesday night, Detroit dominated the Bulls with a 40-point victory.
While Chicago put up a better fight on night two, the Pistons still handled business and collected a 128-110 victory over their division rival.
With that win, the Pistons advanced to 29-26 on the season. They will hold the Eastern Conference’s sixth seed at the break point. The Milwaukee Bucks are one game ahead with a 29-24 record.
Behind the Pistons are the Orlando Magic, who have slipped to 27-29 recently.
Many expected the Pistons to be better this year, but being above the Play-In has been a major surprise. Even without taking a home-run swing in free agency or the draft, the Pistons have benefitted a lot from a coaching change, role-player upgrades, and an All-Star emergence from Cade Cunningham.
After the break, the Pistons will return to the court to begin a road trip, starting with the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, February 21. The Pistons will search for their fifth win in a row that night.
More Pistons on SI
Detroit Pistons Veteran Opens up on Requesting to Not be Traded
Detroit Pistons Make Post-Trade Deadline Roster Move
Dennis Schroder’s Social Media Post After Joining Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Named to NBA All-Star Event
Former Detroit Pistons Player Included in Marcus Smart Trade