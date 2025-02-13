All Pistons

Detroit Pistons Accomplish Wild Stat Before All-Star Break

The Detroit Pistons are thriving at the break.

Justin Grasso

Feb 9, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff talks with guard Cade Cunningham (2) during a Charlotte Hornets foul shot in the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff talks with guard Cade Cunningham (2) during a Charlotte Hornets foul shot in the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

It’s been quite the turnaround season for the Detroit Pistons in 2024-2025.

Heading into the All-Star break, the Pistons have not only avoided the bottom of the Eastern Conference; they are above .500 and making a strong push for the playoffs.

One wild stat shows just how successful the Pistons have been so far this season compared to past years.

via @StatMuse: The Pistons are going into All-Star break above .500 for the first time since 2009

This week, the Pistons paid a visit to the Chicago Bulls for a back-to-back set on the road. On Tuesday night, Detroit dominated the Bulls with a 40-point victory.

While Chicago put up a better fight on night two, the Pistons still handled business and collected a 128-110 victory over their division rival.

With that win, the Pistons advanced to 29-26 on the season. They will hold the Eastern Conference’s sixth seed at the break point. The Milwaukee Bucks are one game ahead with a 29-24 record.

Behind the Pistons are the Orlando Magic, who have slipped to 27-29 recently.

Many expected the Pistons to be better this year, but being above the Play-In has been a major surprise. Even without taking a home-run swing in free agency or the draft, the Pistons have benefitted a lot from a coaching change, role-player upgrades, and an All-Star emergence from Cade Cunningham.

After the break, the Pistons will return to the court to begin a road trip, starting with the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, February 21. The Pistons will search for their fifth win in a row that night.

More Pistons on SI

Detroit Pistons Veteran Opens up on Requesting to Not be Traded

Detroit Pistons Make Post-Trade Deadline Roster Move

Dennis Schroder’s Social Media Post After Joining Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Named to NBA All-Star Event

Former Detroit Pistons Player Included in Marcus Smart Trade

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Home/News