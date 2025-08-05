Detroit Pistons Announce Key Dates for 2025 NBA Preseason
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons announced the key dates for their 2025-2026 NBA Preseason.
Out of four matchups, the team will play at home just once. The game is set to take place on October 16, against the Washington Wizards. It will be the finale before the team reaches its regular-season run.
Detroit Pistons’ 2025-2026 NBA Preseason Schedule
- October 6 at Memphis Grizzlies | 8 PM ET.
- October 9 at Milwaukee Bucks | TBD
- October 14 at Cleveland Cavaliers | 7 PM ET.
- October 16 vs Washington Wizards | 7 PM ET.
via @PistonsPR: The @DetroitPistons announced today the team’s 2025-26 preseason schedule which features one home and three road games:
This year, the Pistons are entering the season with plenty of excitement. It’s a major change of pace compared to past seasons, since the team was navigating through a lengthy rebuild.
Although the Pistons got off to a slow start last season, they finished strong. By the end of the regular season, the team held a 44-38 record. They finished the season with the Eastern Conference’s sixth seed.
The Pistons managed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Although they didn’t come out on top in the first-round series against the New York Knicks, the Pistons showed a lot of promise as they put up an admirable fight against a team that made it to the Eastern Conference Championship round.
This year, the Pistons have a lot to look forward to. Cade Cunningham is following his first All-Star season. In 70 games last year, the veteran guard averaged 26 points, nine assists, and six rebounds per game.
Jaden Ivey is set to return after having a stellar Most Improved Player-worthy year last season. Before his injury, Ivey posted 18 points per game while knocking down 41 percent of his threes. He also averaged four rebounds and four assists per game.
Ausar Thompson is going to get his second full preseason under his belt, while new additions such as Duncan Robinson and Caris LeVert will suit up for the first time.
The Pistons will fire up their training camp in late September/early October. It will only be a matter of time before they are back on the court playing meaningful basketball again.
