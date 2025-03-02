Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham Appears on NBA MVP Ranks
At last, the Detroit Pistons have an All-Star. Perhaps, they have a future MVP candidate on their hands as well in the former No. 1 overall pick, Cade Cunningham.
As Cunningham’s first All-Star season progresses past the break, the veteran guard recently earned a mention on the NBA’s MVP Ladder. While it’s not the first time Cunningham poked his head into the picture, he recently re-entered it after finding himself out of the top ten.
According to NBA.com’s MVP ranks, Cunningham is ninth, right behind New York Knicks star Karl Anthony Towns and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.
Cunningham’s chances of shooting up to the top three are slim this season, but his presence on the list this late in the year is a great sign for Detroit’s franchise player.
Just last summer, the Pistons invested a ton into Cunningham by signing him to a max extension. At the time, Cunningham showed shades of being a dominant player, but there were concerns such as health and the fact that he hadn’t played meaningful basketball up until the 2024-2025 season.
This year, the Pistons haven’t had too much to worry about. Cunningham has been healthy for most of the year, earned his first All-Star nod, could land All-NBA consideration, and is often a favorite for the league’s Most Improved Player award.
Leading up to Saturday’s action against the Brooklyn Nets, Cunningham posted averages of 25 points, nine assists, and six rebounds while shooting 36 percent from three in 55 games.
