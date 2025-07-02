All Pistons

Pistons' Caris LeVert Addition Draws Questionable Grade

One NBA writer isn't moved by the Detroit Pistons' latest addition.

Justin Grasso

Mar 14, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) warms up on the court prior to the game against the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Mar 14, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) warms up on the court prior to the game against the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
It’s probably safe to assume the Detroit Pistons had to pivot to Plan B on Monday night. With Dennis Schroder’s offseason frustration and Malik Beasley’s sudden investigation, the Pistons’ plans were shaken up to the point where they had to go in a different direction.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker was a top target, but Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks were too convincing to allow the two-way standout to head to Detroit. Luke Kennard was linked to the Pistons for a potential reunion, but Young was able to snatch his attention as well.

Detroit’s first deal in the big wave of night one signings? Caris LeVert.

Apr 11, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) passes the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The former Cav/Hawk joins the Pistons on what’s being reported as a two-year deal. It was an expected signing once free agency opened, but it isn’t generating the same excitement as last year’s offseason.

Based on The Athletic’s day one free agency grades, the LeVert signing comes up short of a “B.”

“The Malik Beasley investigation likely opened up this opportunity for LeVert with the Pistons. If that’s the case, I’m not sure I love this pivot,” Zach Harper writes.

“LeVert is a fine scorer to bring off the bench, but he’s been a below-average 3-point shooter for most of his career. He can handle the ball, but the Pistons needed more of a 3-and-D guy. You need pure shooters around Cade Cunningham, not someone to dribble a lot.”

Being in the NBA since 2015, LeVert has proven to be a productive scorer off the bench. In over 500 games, he averaged 14 points on 44 percent shooting.

As mentioned above, he’s not the sharpest shooter from deep, which is where Beasley really thrived in 2024-2025. Last year, LeVert attempted 4.4 threes per game. He shot 37 percent from three, which is above his career average. While he was in the 80th percentile for three-point accuracy at the wing position with the Cavs last season, that number took a noticeable dip when he got to Atlanta.

Since Beasley’s three-point frequency and accuracy were near the top of the league, the Pistons were expected to have a difficult time replacing that exact production. The familiarity between LeVert and JB Bickerstaff probably helped with the signing, but the veteran addition’s style of play seems to be a questionable fit in this scenario for now, leading to an average grade, at best.

