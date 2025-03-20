Detroit Pistons Center Makes Strong Cade Cunningham Statement
After a matchup against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren made a strong statement regarding his All-Star teammate, Cade Cunningham.
When Duren was asked about Cunningham’s status as a potential All-NBA candidate, he almost couldn’t believe that was a question.
"We’re still trying to make a case for that?” he said to reporters via Omari Sankofa.
“If you don’t know that by now, not only are you not watching us, you’re not watching basketball. He’s been the best guard in the NBA all year if you ask me. Watch the games, man."
Duren’s comments come fresh off of a Pistons victory over the Miami Heat. Not only did Cunningham notch a triple-double in the game, but he closed out the matchup in regulation with a dagger three-point shot to put the Heat away for their ninth loss in a row.
It was an entertaining matchup down the wire, and once again, the Pistons showed the rest of the NBA that they are truly a threat this season after spending years at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.
Cunningham wrapped up the Miami matchup with 25 points on 11-25 shooting, along with 12 rebounds and 11 assists. For the first time in his career, Cunningham has wrapped up 65 games played. He is averaging 26 points on a career-high 46 percent shooting from the field.
Along with his scoring, Cunningham is dishing out nine assists per game while coming down with six rebounds per outing. He earned his first All-Star nod earlier this season and is now stating a legitimate case to be an All-NBA nominee.
