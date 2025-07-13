All Pistons

Pistons Could Gain New Rival After Memphis Grizzlies Buyout

The Detroit Pistons are expected to gain a new rival in Cole Anthony.

Justin Grasso

Nov 23, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser (25) defends Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser (25) defends Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Saturday, the Memphis Grizzlies struck a buyout with the former Orlando Magic veteran, Cole Anthony.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Cole Anthony already has his next destination sorted out once he officially clears waivers.

via @ShamsCharania: Cole Anthony has agreed to a contract buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies and plans to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks after he clears waivers, sources tell ESPN. Grizzlies finalized the buyout with Jeff Schwartz and Javon Phillips of Excel Sports for Anthony's new opportunity.

If Anthony indeed signs with the Milwaukee Bucks, he’ll become a direct rival of the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons know Anthony well. Unfortunately, the former first-round pick was responsible for the play that sent Jaden Ivey out on a stretcher. While the play was deemed an accident, many argued that Anthony’s decision to dive for the ball around Ivey’s legs was a reckless one.

Anthony showed clear remorse after the sequence. Unfortunately, Ivey ended up missing the remainder of the 2024-2025 NBA season and the Pistons’ playoff run after the accident.

For the 2025-2026 NBA season, Anthony gets a fresh start after spending the past five seasons with the Magic. With 320 games under his belt, Anthony posted averages of 13 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

Last year, Anthony produced nine points per game while shooting 35 percent from three. He was recently traded to the Grizzlies alongside Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the Desmond Bane blockbuster.

Anthony is now eyeing the Bucks, who have made some notable changes this offseason, such as adding Myles Turner and waiving Damian Lillard.

Latest on Detroit Pistons’ Free Agency

Key Details of Duncan Robinson’s Pistons Contract

Detroit Pistons Make Official Trade Announcement

Caris LeVert Officially Joining Detroit Pistons

Pistons’ Paul Reed Decision Receives Questionable Grade

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News