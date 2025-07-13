Pistons Could Gain New Rival After Memphis Grizzlies Buyout
On Saturday, the Memphis Grizzlies struck a buyout with the former Orlando Magic veteran, Cole Anthony.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Cole Anthony already has his next destination sorted out once he officially clears waivers.
via @ShamsCharania: Cole Anthony has agreed to a contract buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies and plans to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks after he clears waivers, sources tell ESPN. Grizzlies finalized the buyout with Jeff Schwartz and Javon Phillips of Excel Sports for Anthony's new opportunity.
If Anthony indeed signs with the Milwaukee Bucks, he’ll become a direct rival of the Detroit Pistons.
The Pistons know Anthony well. Unfortunately, the former first-round pick was responsible for the play that sent Jaden Ivey out on a stretcher. While the play was deemed an accident, many argued that Anthony’s decision to dive for the ball around Ivey’s legs was a reckless one.
Anthony showed clear remorse after the sequence. Unfortunately, Ivey ended up missing the remainder of the 2024-2025 NBA season and the Pistons’ playoff run after the accident.
For the 2025-2026 NBA season, Anthony gets a fresh start after spending the past five seasons with the Magic. With 320 games under his belt, Anthony posted averages of 13 points, four rebounds, and four assists.
Last year, Anthony produced nine points per game while shooting 35 percent from three. He was recently traded to the Grizzlies alongside Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the Desmond Bane blockbuster.
Anthony is now eyeing the Bucks, who have made some notable changes this offseason, such as adding Myles Turner and waiving Damian Lillard.
Latest on Detroit Pistons’ Free Agency
Key Details of Duncan Robinson’s Pistons Contract
Detroit Pistons Make Official Trade Announcement
Caris LeVert Officially Joining Detroit Pistons