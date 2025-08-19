Detroit Pistons Dubbed Biggest Challenge for East Contender
After shocking the basketball world with their play last season, the Detroit Pistons have drastically altered their perception around the league. Now seen as a viable threat in the Eastern Conference, one former player is confident they'll continue to make noise in 2026 and beyond.
The Pistons have spent the past few years building up a promising young core, and finally saw major results last season. Under new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, the rag-tag group of lottery picks took a collective step forward in their development. The biggest leap was made by Cade Cunningham, who emerged as an All-NBA-level talent. That said, guys like Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, and Ausar Thompson showed improvements as well.
Led by their new star in Cunningham, the Pistons were able to reach the postseason for the first time since 2019. With their newfound momentum, they'll attempt to slowly keep climbing the ranks in the NBA.
Udonis Haslem names Pistons as the Knicks' biggest threat next season
Due to various stars dealing with long-term injuries, the East is viewed as wide open heading into next season. In light of their recent additions, the New York Knicks are now the early favorites to sit atop the conference in 2026.
During a recent appearance on NBA Today, longtime Miami Heat big man was asked who he feels could be a threat for the Knicks this season. He went with the Pistons, who pushed New York to its limits in round one of last year's playoffs.
"If you're a team like Detroit. A young team, you feel like you got slighted, you feel like you should have been in that spot. You do not forget about those moments," Haslem said. "I feel like the Detroit Pistons have something going on, they're focused on getting back next year."
With a little bit of playoff experience under their belts now, the Pistons are sure to be a more well-rounded group come next season. They have an idea of what needs to be done to win at the highest level, and have time to prepare and make sure they're ready when the time comes.
Seeing that the Pistons had the Knicks on the ropes last postseason, they are certainly a major threat to New York as they attempt to make a run at the NBA championship.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Lands on Rare NBA Stat List
Pistons Forward Hints at Improved Physical Frame
NBA Executive Offers Take on Pistons’ Core Additions
Jaden Ivey Seen in Action Post-Injury