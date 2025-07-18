Detroit Pistons’ Early Projected Depth Chart
As the Detroit Pistons’ NBA Summer League run continued on Tuesday night, the ESPN broadcast took a shot at projecting the team’s depth chart for the 2025-2026 NBA season.
While the Pistons could still make some moves at this point in the offseason, they aren’t expected to make any notable changes now that free agency has slowed down.
A Look at the Pistons’ Early Depth Chart Projections
Point Guard
- Cade Cunningham
- Marcus Sasser
- Daniss Jenkins
A strong Summer League showing for Jenkins has many wondering if he can beat out Marcus Sasser for minutes behind Cade Cunningham.
The real question is, can he beat out Jaden Ivey for minutes behind Cunningham? Sasser showed some nice flashes in Ivey’s absence last season before Dennis Schroder entered the picture, but the Pistons seem more intrigued by a combination of Ivey and Caris LeVert behind Cunningham for the time being.
Shooting Guard
- Jaden Ivey
- Caris LeVert
- Chaz Lanier
This could end up being the strongest position on the team from top to bottom, considering how important high-volume three-point shooting has been for Cunningham’s Pistons. Ivey had a small sample size last year, but it was clear he improved a ton in efficiency with his deep shot, shooting 41 percent on five attempts per game.
Caris LeVert has averaged 35 percent from three throughout his career, and slightly bumped that average up last season, but knocking down 37 percent of his shots. He hasn’t been exactly like Malik Beasley in that sense, but nobody is asking him to resemble a historic season from deep.
Chaz Lanier might struggle to find minutes as a second-round rookie, but a consistent stroke from deep throughout the offseason activities would be major in getting him on the floor early.
Small Forward
- Ausar Thompson
- Duncan Robinson
- Bobi Klintman
The Pistons will get two very good players on different sides of the ball here. Ausar Thompson is an elite defender, while Duncan Robinson is one of the most consistent deep threats in the game currently. If they can both bring a little more two-way value next season, the Pistons will be in a great spot.
Power Forward
- Tobias Harris
- Ron Holland
- Ron Harper Jr.
The Pistons really benefited from the addition of Tobias Harris last season. He might not have brought the offensive value they had hoped for, but he was a surprising standout on the defensive end of the floor, more often than not. Plus, Harris’s leadership was a major key in helping the Pistons go from a rebuilding group to a playoff-caliber squad.
Holland played a lot for a rookie last year, which is a good sign he’ll keep an important role for his sophomore effort. The former fifth-overall pick had a strong outing in the Summer League, where he starred for Detroit’s team. The Pistons hope some of that can translate on the main roster.
Center
- Jalen Duren
- Isaiah Stewart
- Paul Reed
- Tolu Smith
At the beginning of the 2024-2025 NBA season, questions about Jalen Duren’s status as a starter were valid. Once he was locked in, that was no longer the case. Duren will get paid a notable extension soon enough, and it could be with the Pistons.
While a guy in Stewart’s position would typically feel demoted, he embraced the move from full-time starter to full-time reserve. Stewart did a season at power forward, but felt better suited behind Duren as the backup five. He ended up being a fantastic defensive presence and brought a much-needed energy off the bench.
Paul Reed’s back for another run, giving the Pistons experience and energy in the depth department at the center position.
Latest on Detroit Pistons’ Free Agency
Key Details of Duncan Robinson’s Pistons Contract
Detroit Pistons Make Official Trade Announcement
Caris LeVert Officially Joining Detroit Pistons