Detroit Pistons Eyeing 2 Surprise Names in NBA Free Agency

Add two new players to the Detroit Pistons' list of free agency targets.

Justin Grasso

Nov 12, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Suddenly, the Detroit Pistons’ offseason blueprint is changing at a rapid pace. For months, the Pistons’ priority heading into free agency was to retain at least two out of three expiring veterans (Dennis Schroder, Malik Beasley, Tim Hardaway Jr.) for the 2025-2026 season and potentially beyond.

For a short period, it seemed there was a high chance Schroder and Beasley would be back in Detroit. Over the past few days, there have been many indicators that suggest otherwise, leading the Pistons to take a long and hard look at a couple of other potential additions.

According to ‘The Stein Line,’ the Pistons are “strongly expected to focus” on luring in Caris LeVert.

Feb 23, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) dribbles the ball down the court against Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) during the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

In addition, they are believed to be “weighing a run” at Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson.

Those two are new potential additions, along with the Minnesota Timberwolves guard, Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

The Pistons know Caris LeVert well at this stage of his caeer. Being in the league since 2016, and playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers for four seasons, Cleveland has faced the wing many times.

Last year, LeVert started the season with the Cavs. In 38 games, he averaged 10 points, three rebounds, and four assists. From the field, LeVert averaged 45 percent. He knocked down 41 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

When the Cavaliers traded LeVert to the Atlanta Hawks, the veteran boosted his production by averaging 15 points per game while shooting 48 percent from the field. He’s a 35 percent shooter from deep throughout his nine-year career.

Mar 17, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Duncan Robinson, a seven-year pro, has played for the Miami Heat throughout his entire career. Since his second season in South Beach, Robinson has held an important role for the Heat. Throughout his career, Robinson has been a 40 percent three-point shooter, while taking seven attempts per game. He’s been a part of six playoff runs and has 70 postseason appearances on his resume.

Miami and Robinson aren’t guaranteed to split. While the Pistons are interested in Robinson, declining his $19.9 million player option wasn’t with the intention of hitting the open market and leaving. Per ‘The Stein Line,’ there is an expectation that the Heat could work together on a new deal. However, a sign-and-trade isn’t off the table.

