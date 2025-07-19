Detroit Pistons Forward Opens Up on Diligent Offseason Training
For experienced players, Summer League is a situation where they have a lot more to lose than gain. In the case of Detroit Pistons forward Ron Holland, this is not something he has to worry about. The former top-five pick was a common standout in Las Vegas as he gears up for his second season in the NBA.
The Pistons shocked many when they drafted Holland fifth overall last summer, but it's a move that has panned out for them. He showed a lot of promise in a limited role as a rookie and appears ready to take a sizable step forward in year two.
Holland put together multiple strong showings in Summer League, and he has credited his success to the work he put in behind the scenes during the offseason. While speaking to the media earlier this week, he reflected on what life has been like for him since the Pistons got eliminated from the postseason.
"I feel like I've grown a lot," Holland told reporters. "I took the summer day by day, getting in the gym every single day. Working on my shot, watching film, just learning the pace of the game and everything. Studying Cade's game. Studying what he sees on the floor and everything, I feel like it's definietly been helping me."
Holland led the charge for the Pistons in Summer League, averaging over 20 points per game across his handful of appearances. Most notably, he converted 46.7% of his threes on low volume. This is a key area of development for him, as it will help fully unlock his game on the offensive end.
Following his strong showing in Vegas, Holland will attempt to build off this as he hopes to carve out a bigger role for himself on the Pistons in 2026.
