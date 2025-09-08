Detroit Pistons Free Agent Hints at Upcoming Decision
Malik Beasley is motivated for next season. The Detroit Pistons’ free agent claims that a decision is near.
Will he return to the Pistons to play for at least one more year in Detroit? Recently, Beasley mentioned the Pistons as an interested suitor, although he wouldn’t rule out a change.
Since Beasley was reportedly no longer a target for a gambling-related investigation, which is still ongoing, several teams have reportedly entered the market for the veteran sharpshooter. The Pistons were obviously one of them.
Malik Beasley Sends a Message
via @mbeasy5: step into my world. where we dont listen to the outside noise 💯 where we don’t quit.. where we live to the fullest.. not given af about anything that’s not important to us.. 🖤 year 10 is approaching.. probably the most interesting one of them all.. and the goal remains the same .. be better than last year 😈 my decision is near 👀
The 28-year-old made it clear that he wanted to have another run with the Pistons. Following an early exit in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, Beasley wanted to run it back after having some of the most fun he’s had since entering the NBA in 2016.
For the first time in his career, Beasley played all 82 games. Seeing the court for 27.8 minutes per game, the veteran sharpshooter averaged 16.3 points, while shooting 43 percent from the field and 42 percent from three.
Beasley was the NBA’s runner-up for the Sixth Man of the Year award. The Pistons valued Beasley enough to offer him a reported three-year deal, which was over $40 million. Unfortunately, the launch of the investigation forced the Pistons in a different direction.
The Pistons have an open roster spot to offer to Beasley. They won’t be able to make the same contract offer, but they can provide more than most teams on the open market.
In addition to the Pistons, Beasley has reportedly gained interest from the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Minnesota Timberwolves. While the Brooklyn Nets are the only team with enough cap space to give Beasley a major contract offer, they haven’t been players in the sharpshooter’s market this offseason.
Beasley has 578 games under his belt. He has averaged 11.7 points throughout his career, knocking down 39 percent of his shots from three. He carries plenty of offensive value for a team looking to compete for a title next season.
