All Pistons

Detroit Pistons Free Agent Hints at Upcoming Decision

Malik Beasley is making a decision soon.

Justin Grasso

Mar 13, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) celebrates in the second half against the Washington Wizards at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) celebrates in the second half against the Washington Wizards at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Malik Beasley is motivated for next season. The Detroit Pistons’ free agent claims that a decision is near.

Will he return to the Pistons to play for at least one more year in Detroit? Recently, Beasley mentioned the Pistons as an interested suitor, although he wouldn’t rule out a change.

Since Beasley was reportedly no longer a target for a gambling-related investigation, which is still ongoing, several teams have reportedly entered the market for the veteran sharpshooter. The Pistons were obviously one of them.

Malik Beasley Sends a Message

via @mbeasy5: step into my world. where we dont listen to the outside noise 💯 where we don’t quit.. where we live to the fullest.. not given af about anything that’s not important to us.. 🖤 year 10 is approaching.. probably the most interesting one of them all.. and the goal remains the same .. be better than last year 😈 my decision is near 👀

The 28-year-old made it clear that he wanted to have another run with the Pistons. Following an early exit in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, Beasley wanted to run it back after having some of the most fun he’s had since entering the NBA in 2016.

For the first time in his career, Beasley played all 82 games. Seeing the court for 27.8 minutes per game, the veteran sharpshooter averaged 16.3 points, while shooting 43 percent from the field and 42 percent from three.

Beasley was the NBA’s runner-up for the Sixth Man of the Year award. The Pistons valued Beasley enough to offer him a reported three-year deal, which was over $40 million. Unfortunately, the launch of the investigation forced the Pistons in a different direction.

Malik Beasle
Nov 4, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) shoots in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Pistons have an open roster spot to offer to Beasley. They won’t be able to make the same contract offer, but they can provide more than most teams on the open market.

In addition to the Pistons, Beasley has reportedly gained interest from the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Minnesota Timberwolves. While the Brooklyn Nets are the only team with enough cap space to give Beasley a major contract offer, they haven’t been players in the sharpshooter’s market this offseason.

Beasley has 578 games under his belt. He has averaged 11.7 points throughout his career, knocking down 39 percent of his shots from three. He carries plenty of offensive value for a team looking to compete for a title next season.

More Pistons on SI

Cade Cunningham Lands on Rare NBA Stat List

Pistons Forward Hints at Improved Physical Frame

NBA Executive Offers Take on Pistons’ Core Additions

Jaden Ivey Seen in Action Post-Injury

Nuggets Veteran Gets Candid About Pistons Experience

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News