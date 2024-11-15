Detroit Pistons Key Starter Could Miss Action vs Raptors With Injury
The Detroit Pistons’ injury report hasn’t exactly cleared up since the back-to-back set earlier this week. While the veteran center Jalen Duren has avoided it after missing a couple of games, the key guard Jaden Ivey is back on the report for the second game in a row.
Ivey is questionable to play against the Raptors on Friday night. According to the Pistons, he’s dealing with a right great toe sprain. It’s an injury that popped up after the Tuesday night matchup against the Miami Heat.
The Pistons ruled Ivey out of the Wednesday night matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. It was his first absence of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Without Ivey, the Pistons went to their veteran guard Malik Beasley. The sharpshooter checked in for 44 minutes during the overtime loss.
Beasley launched all but one of his 17 field goals from three-point range. His high-volume shooting from three was a major key for Detroit, as Beasley knocked down 50 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc. Beasley would finish Wednesday’s game with 26 points and 10 rebounds.
The veteran filled in well for Ivey, but the Pistons have been thriving throughout the year with the former first-round pick playing alongside Cade Cunningham.
After Tuesday’s action against the Heat, Ivey was averaging 19 points on 46 percent shooting from the field in 12 games. From three, Ivey is attempting five shots per game, knocking them down at a 36 percent clip.
Along with his scoring, Ivey has come down with five rebounds per game and passed out four assists per game.
Throughout his career, Ivey has averaged 15 points, seven assists, and three rebounds in seven games against the Raptors. When he played them last in March of 2024, Ivey scored 14 points, seven assists, and three rebounds in 37 minutes of action.
Lately, the veteran has been dealing with calf concerns, along with his recent toe injury. Ivey is likely a game-time decision for Friday’s action in Toronto.
The two teams are set to tip-off at 7 PM ET.
