Detroit Pistons Land Former All-Star in Latest NBA Mock Trade
With just a few days to go until the trade deadline, the Detroit Pistons find themselves at a crossroads. Currently sitting in sixth place in the East, they could be a buyer and upgrade the roster the roster for a playoff push. Trajan Langdon could also go in a different direction and use their open cap space to facilitate multi-team deals in exchange for future assets.
Before the February 6th deadline arrives, the staff at Bleacher Report put together one last round of mock trades for every team in the league. The Pistons are connected to a familiar face in the latest hypothetical, New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram. Detroit acquires the former All-Star in exchange for Tim Hardaway Jr., Isaiah Stewart, and a pair of second-round picks.
The Pistons could, however, see Ingram as offering a more accommodating middle ground. He isn't quite a net-shredder, but he's had seasons in which he's shot the long ball with impressive volume and efficiency. He's also capable of orchestrating an offense while still being comfortable as a second fiddle.
Trading for Ingram comes with some risks, with the biggest being his current injury status. The Pelicans star has spent an extended run on the sidelines this season with an ankle injury, last appearing in a game on December 7th. In the 18 games he's has played in, Ingram is averaging 22.2 PPG, 5.6 RPG, and 5.2 APG while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc.
The other notable factor in an Ingram trade is his contract. He is currently in the final year of his contract and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. This means he could end up being just a rental for the Pistons, or they'd have to financially commit to him this summer.
In terms of fit, Ingram is someone who could come in and take some scoring and playmaking duties off of Cade Cunningham's plate. However, half a season might not be long enough to determine if he's the right running mate for the All-Star guard moving forward. Between that, his contract, and his current injury status, Langdom might be better off going in a different direction at the deadline.
