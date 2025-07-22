All Pistons

Detroit Pistons Legend Makes Damian Lillard Statement

Chauncey Billups will reunite with Damian Lillard on the Blazers.

Justin Grasso

Jan 28, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups embraces Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard (0, right) after a game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Jan 28, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups embraces Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard (0, right) after a game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Just like that, Damian Lillard is back with the Portland Trail Blazers.

After two short seasons as a division rival of the Detroit Pistons with the Milwaukee Bucks, Lillard has decided to move back out West to join the team he played most of his career with.

Reuniting with the Blazers’ organization means reuniting with the Pistons legend, Chauncey Billups, who becomes Lillard’s head coach once again.

“I’m really really excited to have Dame back,” Billups told reporters this week.

“I think if we’re all being honest, we obviously never wanted to see him go. Even when he did, we all wanted to see him back. It worked out perfect. I always believed that things happen how they are supposed to.”

After Lillard was traded in 2023, he fired up a two-season stint with the Bucks. In 131 games, Lillard averaged 25 points, seven assists, and five rebounds, while shooting 36 percent from three. He was an All-Star during both of his seasons, but an injury shook things up.

During the Bucks’ 2025 playoff run, Lillard suffered a torn Achilles, which will sideline him for the entire 2025-2026 NBA season. As a result, the Bucks waived Lillard. He was free to sign anywhere and chose to go back to the Blazers, where he’s highly respected and will be a valuable vocal leader for the upcoming year.

“Unfortunately, he’s hurt right now, but he’ll be back as good as ever if you know anything about him. We’re really excited about that,” Billups continued.

“I told him that this year, he’s going to be the highest-paid assistant coach in league history, because I’m going to be putting him to work here every day. We’re really excited. We’re really happy to have our guy back.”

Lillard spent 11 seasons with the Blazers, posting averages of 25 points, seven assists, and four rebounds. He was a six-time All-Star and will go down as one of the most notable players in the history of the franchise when it’s all said and done.

Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

