Detroit Pistons Legend Makes Damian Lillard Statement
Just like that, Damian Lillard is back with the Portland Trail Blazers.
After two short seasons as a division rival of the Detroit Pistons with the Milwaukee Bucks, Lillard has decided to move back out West to join the team he played most of his career with.
Reuniting with the Blazers’ organization means reuniting with the Pistons legend, Chauncey Billups, who becomes Lillard’s head coach once again.
“I’m really really excited to have Dame back,” Billups told reporters this week.
“I think if we’re all being honest, we obviously never wanted to see him go. Even when he did, we all wanted to see him back. It worked out perfect. I always believed that things happen how they are supposed to.”
After Lillard was traded in 2023, he fired up a two-season stint with the Bucks. In 131 games, Lillard averaged 25 points, seven assists, and five rebounds, while shooting 36 percent from three. He was an All-Star during both of his seasons, but an injury shook things up.
During the Bucks’ 2025 playoff run, Lillard suffered a torn Achilles, which will sideline him for the entire 2025-2026 NBA season. As a result, the Bucks waived Lillard. He was free to sign anywhere and chose to go back to the Blazers, where he’s highly respected and will be a valuable vocal leader for the upcoming year.
“Unfortunately, he’s hurt right now, but he’ll be back as good as ever if you know anything about him. We’re really excited about that,” Billups continued.
“I told him that this year, he’s going to be the highest-paid assistant coach in league history, because I’m going to be putting him to work here every day. We’re really excited. We’re really happy to have our guy back.”
Lillard spent 11 seasons with the Blazers, posting averages of 25 points, seven assists, and four rebounds. He was a six-time All-Star and will go down as one of the most notable players in the history of the franchise when it’s all said and done.
