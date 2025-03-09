Detroit Pistons Make Call on Tobias Harris’ Status vs Warriors

All Pistons

Will Tobias Harris face the Warriors?

Oct 13, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) shoots a layup against Golden State Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (32) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
This week, the Detroit Pistons missed the presence of their veteran forward, Tobias Harris. Dealing with a personal matter, Harris was away from the team over the last two games.

As the Pistons pay a visit to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, they will welcome Harris back to the lineup as he’s been upgraded to available to play.

The start of the West Coast trip ended up being Harris’ longest stretch of absences this year. He missed the first game against the Utah Jazz. Without the veteran forward, the Pistons had no issue taking care of business as they collected a 28-point win.

When the Pistons paid a visit to the Los Angeles Clippers two nights later, Detroit struggled to counter the 50-point effort from the 11-time All-Star, James Harden.

With Harden’s scoring outburst, the Clippers defeated a Harris-less Pistons team by eight points. The presence of Harris will be a nice boost against a surging Warriors team. Similar to the Pistons, the Warriors have won eight of their last 10 games. They are sitting in the Western Conference’s sixth seed and hope to move up by continuing their hot streak.

Feb 21, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (0) during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

As for the Pistons, they are one game behind the Indiana Pacers, who hold the Eastern Conference’s fifth seed. A win on Saturday could be major for the Pistons’ plans to get the highest seed possible.

With Harris back, Detroit lands its reliable veteran, who is averaging 14 points on 47 percent shooting and two assists, one steal, one block, and six rebounds.

