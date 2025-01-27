Detroit Pistons Make Tobias Harris Decision vs Cavaliers
Going into Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Detroit Pistons operated with the idea they could be without their starting forward, Tobias Harris.
In the Pistons’ previous game against the Orlando Magic, Harris left early with a head injury.
When the Pistons submitted their injury report to the NBA on Sunday night, Harris was downgraded to questionable for the matchup against Cavs.
According to the injury report, Harris was dealing with a post-traumatic headache.
On Monday morning, the Pistons held a morning shootaround in Cleveland. The team had Harris present for the session. Still, the Pistons considered Harris a game-time decision just a couple of hours before they were set to tip-off.
While the Pistons questioned Harris' status initially, he is on pace to play.
When Harris left the court against the Magic in Orlando on Saturday night, his game ended 17 minutes into his shift. Harris wrapped up with two points, seven rebounds, and two assists.
The Pistons couldn’t take care of business on the road against Orlando. Detroit collected its first loss since the January 18 matchup against the Phoenix Suns.
Leading up to the Saturday night matchup in Orlando, Harris had 42 games under his belt with the Pistons this season. Seeing the court for an average of 32 minutes per game, Harris has posted averages of 13 points, six rebounds, and three assists.
Harris has been making 45 percent of his shots from the field on 11 attempts per game. He was also shooting threes at a 35 percent clip, averaging four attempts from beyond the arc per game.
The Pistons and the Cavs are slated for their second meeting of the season Monday. The Pistons are looking to improve to 24-22 on the year, while the Cavs hope to snap a three-game losing streak.
