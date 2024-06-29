Detroit Pistons Making Critical Decision on Trade Acquisition
The Detroit Pistons were one of the busiest teams at the 2024 trade deadline. Striking multiple deals, the Pistons were involved in one of the most prominent swaps with the New York Knicks.
The Knicks were applauded for getting Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks out of Detroit. Meanwhile, the Pistons landed the veterans Quentin Grimes and Evan Fournier, with hopes that they could help with the development of the younger players as a disappointing season winds down.
Fournier did his job in Detroit, serving as a mentor and valuable veteran down the stretch. It’s now becoming apparent that the Pistons will not retain Fournier — well, not for nearly $20 million at least.
According to James Edwards III of The Athletic, Fournier’s $19 million option will not get picked up.
The move is far from shocking, considering the Pistons didn’t find a significant role for Fournier during his short stint with the team.
The 31-year-old appeared in 29 games. Coming off the bench for every matchup, Fournier averaged nearly 19 minutes on the court. During that time, Fournier made 37 percent of his field goals, and knocked down just 27 percent of his threes on four attempts per game.
The veteran produced seven points per game, which was a slight increase from his last full season on the Knicks.
Before he soured on New York, Fournier was a full-time starter with the Knicks during the 2021-2022 season. He produced 14 points per game on 39 percent shooting from deep that year.
It’s unclear what’s next for Fournier. When the offseason first started, there were rumblings about a potential run overseas for the veteran forward. However, Fournier’s representation noted he remains “keen” on continuing a run in the NBA.
Will it be with the Pistons? Fournier shouldn’t rule out a return to Detroit. But considering where he’s at in his career, the veteran might search for an opportunity to acquire a role on a contender. With free agency around the corner, Fournier can soon meet with teams to figure out his next move.
