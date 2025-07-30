Detroit Pistons New Addition Praises Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff
With Dennis Schroder departing for the Sacramento Kings in free agency, the Detroit Pistons had a void to fill at backup point guard. They'd end up signing another productive reserve guard in free agency who is eager to reunite with one key member of the organization.
One of the multiple upgrades Trajan Langdon made to the Pistons' supporting cast this summer was signing veteran journeyman Caris LeVert. This will be his third home in the past year, as he spent parts of last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks.
While speaking with the media earlier this week, LeVert talked about his decision to sign with Detroit this summer. One of the key factors was playing for J.B. Bickerstaff again, whom he played under in Cleveland. He also touched on how the veteran coach pushed him to improve all facets of his game.
"Yeah I think J.B. brought out a different part of my game," LeVert said. "Once I went to Cleveland I was asked to play defense, and before then I wasn't really asked to play defense. I think that's one of the stronger parts of my game now and that's just because of how we played and just the importance he placed on defense."
While appearing in nearly 200 games for the Cavs, LeVert averaged 12.5 PPG, 3.7 RPG, and 4.3 APG. Now, he'll look to bring a similar type of versatility to the Pistons.
As he begins this new chapter of his career, LeVert is going to need to continue embracing his work on the defensive end, seeing that Detroit has brought back its old-school identity.
