Pistons' Odds to Win the Eastern Conference After NBA Finals
Now that the dust has settled on the 2024-25 NBA season, it's time to start looking ahead to next year, where the Detroit Pistons will look to build off their best season since 2015-16. They finished the year as the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, thanks to a 44-38 record and lost in a hard-fought six games to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
There's even more reason to be optimistic for the future of basketball in Detroit, as the young core of Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Jalen Duren will continue to evolve as players. Plus, Ausar Thompson showed flashes throughout the majority of last season, and all of that is bolstered by a strong veteran presence in Tobias Harris.
However, Vegas and the sportsbooks aren't buying into the Pistons hype just yet. FanDuel sportsbook gives the Pistons the seventh-best odds to win the East at +1900 (Odds are subject to change).
After finishing first in the Eastern Conference last season with a 64-18 record, the Cleveland Cavaliers find themselves as the favorite. But the odds are certainly strange given the circumstances of the rest of the East next year.
Both Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum will miss a good majority, if not the entire year with a torn achilles, leaving their respective teams vulnerable to a disappointing season. And the Pistons finished with a better record than both the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic last season, albeit both teams dealt with a fair share of injuries to key players.
Luckily, there is still an entire offseason for the Pistons to make a splash and change people's mind about their odds to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals next season.
