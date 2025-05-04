Detroit Pistons Owner Makes Statement After NBA Playoffs
After the Detroit Pistons’ run in the 2025 NBA Playoffs concluded, the team’s owner took to social media to send out a positive message.
“I’m so proud of our Pistons family and this turnaround season,” Tom Gores wrote on X.
“We’re just getting started. Looking ahead, I know there are no limits to what we can do together. Thank you to our players, coaches, execs, staff, and fans who never give up. Always Detroit Basketball.”
The Pistons easily had the most notable turnaround in 2024-2025. Following a 14-68 season in 2023-2024, the Pistons knew they had to make major changes up top.
It started with the front office. Troy Weaver had to hand the keys over to Trajan Langdon, who was hired from the New Orleans Pelicans. While the Pistons hired Monty Williams to coach the team just one year prior, Langdon and his staff decided to move on.
The Pistons acquired JB Bickerstaff, who parted ways with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Then, the front office added a few veteran players to bring valuable leadership and experience to the locker room, while complementing Cade Cunningham’s game on the court.
Detroit went from the bottom of the barrel to a 44-38 squad. They avoided the NBA Play-In Tournament, making the playoffs straight-up. While the Pistons couldn’t upset the third-seeded New York Knicks, they put up an admirable fight, just as they’ve done all season long.
Suddenly, the Pistons have gone from being a rebuilding team with a lack of direction to looking like an up-and-coming contender. It will take a lot of hard work in order for the Pistons to maintain their desired level of success, but at least they are on the right path at this point in the Cade Cunningham era.