Pistons President Speaks on Critical NBA Free Agency Pivot

The Detroit Pistons had to pivot away from Malik Beasley.

Justin Grasso

Jan 8, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) looks to drive past Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson (22) in the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Just two days before the start of NBA free agency, the Detroit Pistons found themselves scrambling for backup options. For months, Malik Beasley seemed guaranteed to return to Detroit as one of their top free-agent pickups. A gambling investigation for Beasley changed all of that.

With everything that Beasley will have to go through, teams seem hesitant to pick him up. That includes the Pistons, who reportedly had a multi-year offer on the table, worth over $40 million.

It was a contract that was well deserved after his play in 2024-2025.

“Malik had an incredible season,” Pistons President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon said on the team’s Summer League broadcast on Friday.

“Not only between the lines, but in the locker room. He was one of our leaders. He got our guys together on and off the floor. He was amazing for us. Obviously, a historic season shooting the ball and scoring.”

The Pistons didn’t have enough time to wait and see what happened next. With a critical season ahead, Langdon’s front office made a pivot to Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson.

Malik Beasle
May 1, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) fires up the crowd in the first half against the New York Knicks during game six of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

“Give credit to my front office group in making sure that we had guys that, if things fall through, you always have worst-cast scenario,” Langdon added. “We thought Malik would come back, but there’s always a chance that you’re not getting that guy. Unfortunately, reasons happened that were out of our control, but we were ready to pivot when that time came. I thought we did a decent job with the difficult situation we were in.”

Replacing Beasley’s high-volume shooting from beyond the arc will be a tall task for Detroit. Beasley played every game for the team and knocked down 42 percent of his threes while shooting nine attempts per game. He produced 16 points per game off the bench, nearly winning the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award.

LeVert could wear many hats in 2025-2026. During his runs with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Atlanta Hawks last year, he produced 12 points per game on 37 percent shooting from deep.

As for Duncan Robinson, he’s a pure three-point scorer. During his seven seasons with the Miami Heat, Robinson averaged 11 points per game, hitting on 40 percent of his threes on seven attempts.

It will take a lot to replace Beasley’s all-around value, but the Pistons are confident they made the right secondary moves after being forced to take a different direction.

Justin Grasso
