Detroit Pistons Prospect Cited as Overlooked Hidden Gem

Over the past few years, the Detroit Pistons have had the opportunity to bring in multiple young talents in the draft lottery. However, that was not the case for them this offseason. Despite not having a top selection, they still might have stumbled upon a viable prospect to add to the pipeline.
Due to their first-round pick being sent elsewhere in a trade, the Pistons waited a long time before being on the clock in the 2025 draft. Their lone selection came in the second round at No. 37, where they selected Chaz Lanier.
Lanier is a much older prospect, having spent five years in college. He transferred to Tennessee for his senior season, eventually going on to average 18.0 PPG while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc on high volume.
Chaz Lanier cited as hidden gem for the Detroit Pistons
In a recent column for Bleacher Report, Dan Favale broke down some of the overlooked young talents on each NBA team. When it came to the Pistons, he went with their latest draft addition.
More importantly, Lanier uncorked his jumpers quickly, cleanly, off motion and under duress. There are shades—shades—of Klay Thompson to his half-court relocation and transition trailing and mapping, as well as his pull-up twos. Aside from Duncan Robinson, though, he's the player best equipped to paper over the offensive void created by Malik Beasley's absence while remaining the subject of a sports gambling probe.
As an older prospect, Lanier's game is far more refined than the guys Detroit has taken in the lottery. His maturity and extended college experience could aid him as he attempts to carve out a role for himself in the NBA. His established shooting prowess should also help him on the Pistons, as they are in need of more outside shooting.
Last season, we saw what improved spacing did for Cade Cunningham and other members of the roster. Given how things have played out in the offseason, this component of the roster has taken a big hit. Tim Hardaway Jr. departed in free agency, and Malik Beasley remains a major unknown. Trajan Langdon brought in Duncan Robinson, but he can only do so much as one player.
Depending on what improvements Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, and Ron Holland have made to their shooting capabilities, Detroit might be in need of another outside threat. Seeing that he was a proven high-volume shooter in college, Lanier might be able to make an impact as a three-point specialist.
