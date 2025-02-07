Detroit Pistons Put Cade Cunningham’s Status in Doubt vs Sixers
Returning to the court with a battle against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Detroit Pistons could be down a key player on Friday night.
According to the official NBA injury report, the Pistons have listed the veteran guard Cade Cunningham as questionable to play.
Cunningham is currently dealing with a right ankle sprain.
While Cunningham has had plenty of bouts with setbacks throughout the years, he’s been quite healthy this season. The veteran All-Star hasn’t missed any action since November.
Currently, Cunningham is on a 29-game playing streak. He’s been posting averages of 27 points, six rebounds, and 10 assists. From the field, Cunningham has knocked down 46 percent of his shots and made 34 percent of his threes on seven attempts per game.
Friday’s game will be the third meeting between the Sixers and the Pistons this year. When the Pistons paid a visit to South Philly in late October, Cunningham checked in for 36 minutes. He produced 22 points, five rebounds, and seven assists.
The Pistons picked up their first win of the season against the Sixers at the time. When the two teams met for a rematch in Michigan on November 30, Cunningham missed his fourth game in five outings as he recovered from a minor setback. The Sixers took advantage of the All-Star’s absence, winning by 15 points.
Cunningham is likely a game-time decision for Friday’s game. The Sixers and the Pistons will tip off at 7:30 PM ET.
