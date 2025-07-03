Pistons Remain Connected to High-Scoring Guard in Trade Talks
Through the first few days of free agency, the Detroit Pistons have already made numerous upgrades to the roster. Amid recent developments, more reinforcements could be on the way.
While the Pistons have brought in some new faces, they also lost a key member from last year's team. Following an impressive stretch after coming over at the trade deadline, journeyman guard Dennis Schroder opted to sign a multi-year deal to join the Sacramento Kings.
Leading up to the signing, there were rumors that this deal could end up being a sign-and-trade between the Pistons and Kings. That remains the case, as one insider noted that Malik Monk could be on his way to Detroit in the coming days as things continue to work themselves out.
Despite having a rocky start to his career, Monk has become one of the top reserve guards in the league in recent years. He's coming off his best season with the Kings, averaging a career-high 17.2 PPG and 5.6 APG while splitting time between the starting lineup and second unit.
With Schroder leaving and Malik Beasley's NBA future in flux, the Pistons are in need of reliable scoring off the bench. Bringing in Monk would give Detroit a microwave scorer who could help keep the offense going when Cade Cunningham is off the floor. The former lottery pick is also capable of playing alongside the Pistons' star with his outside shooting and shot creation abilities.
The only downside to a trade like this is the Pistons would be taking on some long-term money. Monk is signed through the next two seasons and has a player option for 2028. His salary increases throughout the course of his contract, reaching as high as $21.5 million.
Though Trajan Langdon has done a good job maintaining financial flexibility, bringing in Monk could make sense given the current circumstances. He is a strong depth piece who is capable of putting up strong numbers in a starting or sixth man role. Only time will tell if the two teams manage to work out a deal.
