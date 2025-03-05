Detroit Pistons see Slight Increase in Latest NBA Power Rankings
Over the past month, few teams in the NBA have been as hot as the Detroit Pistons. As they continue to stockpile wins, the buzz around the team has steadily increased.
On Monday night, the Pistons picked up a convincing win over the Utah Jazz. Not only was this their third victory in their last four games, but they are 10-1 over their last 11 matchups. Their sole loss in that stretch came at the hands of Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. It's also worth noting that the matchup was Detroit's third game in four nights.
As the NBA approaches the final stretch of the regular season, the Pistons are in striking distance of a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference. With their recent success has come a rapid climb in NBA power rankings. In Tuesday's latest edition, Detroit has jumped up two spots to No. 13. Just ahead of them are the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors.
Those two wins ended losing streaks of 10 games against the Clippers and 12 games against the Celtics, with the last win over LA happening the last time the Pistons made the playoffs (2018-19). They now lead the Heat by five games (four in the loss column) for sixth place and the final guaranteed playoff spot in the East.
Currently in the mix for a guaranteed playing spot, the Pistons are easily the biggest success story in the league this season. They've undergone a massive turnaround in just one year after having the NBA's worst record in 2024.
Looking ahead, the Pistons will look to keep their momentum rolling against Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers on Wednesday night.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Speaks on Major Goals
Pistons Star Lands High Praise From Detroit Legend
Malik Beasley Reacts to Throwback Photo With Pistons
Pistons Guard on Pace to Join Steph Curry in Exclusive Group