Detroit Pistons Sharpshooter Lands Injury Diagnosis
As the Detroit Pistons worked on collecting their second win since returning from the NBA All-Star break, they saw their veteran sharpshooter, Simone Fontecchio, leave for the locker room early.
During the first half of the matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, Fontecchio suffered a finger injury. He was ruled out for the rest of the game.
When Fontecchio left the court, he had just five minutes played off the bench. The veteran shot 1-3 from the field, scoring just two points before going out. The Pistons sealed the deal in Atlanta, collecting a five-point win before heading back to Michigan, questioning Fontecchio’s status moving forward.
According to the official NBA injury report, Fontecchio is questionable for Monday’s action. The Pistons veteran is dealing with a right finger dislocation.
Throughout the season, Fontecchio has been quite healthy. He only missed playing time on two occasions. His first absence came on November 13, which ended after missing just two games. On New Year’s Day, Fontecchio missed his third game of the season and ended up sitting out for three games in a row.
Since then, Fontecchio has made an appearance in every matchup. Monday’s game against the Haws was his 52nd appearance of the season.
This year, Fontecchio has embraced a full-time bench role. The veteran has struggled with his shooting, making just 38 percent of his field goals and knocking down 32 percent of his threes to average six points per game.
Last year, the Pistons acquired Fontecchio from the Utah Jazz at the trade deadline. He started in nine of the 16 games he initially played for Detroit and found plenty of success as he produced 15 points per game on 43 percent shooting from three.
Fontecchio became a free agent over the summer and re-signed with the Pistons on a two-year deal. While he hasn’t flashed the same performance during his first full-season with the Pistons, Fontecchio has maintained his role as an off-the-bench scorer.
The Pistons will host the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, with hopes of having Fontecchio back in the mix.
