Detroit Pistons Showdown With East Rival Labeled Must-Watch
After stunning the basketball world last season with their drastic turnaround, the Detroit Pistons are a team eager to get back on the floor for the 2026 campaign. Following the release of next year's schedule, one analyst circled a key matchup for the up-and-coming squad.
Coming off posting the league's worst record in 2024, the Pistons made countless changes to redirect the franchise's trajectory. The complete makeover yielded instant results, as the team was noticeably more competitive. Led by a breakout campaign from Cade Cunningham, Detroit was able to finish in the top six in the Eastern Conference and punch their ticket for the playoffs.
Following their strong showing in 2025, the schedule makers moved the Pistons into the spotlight next season. They'll have 16 games on national TV, with one of them being against a newfound rival.
Pistons showdown with New York Knicks labeled must-watch by NBA writer
In light of the NBA's schedule release, Zach Harper of The Athletic compiled a list of 40 must-watch matchups for the 2026 campaign. Among those listed was a showdown between the Pistons and New York Knicks in January.
"A rematch of a very contentious first-round series that had its own drama and intrigue," Harper wrote. "The Pistons switched some of their role players, bringing in Duncan Robinson and Caris LeVert with Dennis Schröder, Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr. leaving. They're hoping the shooting of Robinson and the play-making of LeVert will be the extra boost required. Their toughness bothered the Knicks at times during their series. There was plenty of intensity and anger. Let's hope it carries over."
Despite having minimal playoff experience, the Pistons put up a good fight against the Knicks in round one last year. They and New York had a highly competitive series, with Jalen Brunson and company eventually advancing in six games.
With both sides making some upgrades in the offseason, both squads are poised to stay in the hunt next season. Seeing how things unfolded last year, the Pistons will surely be seeking revenge when they take the floor for the first time against the Knicks.
