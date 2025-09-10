Detroit Pistons Standout Facing New Investigation: Report
Coming off a strong campaign with the Detroit Pistons, Malik Beasley has had an offseason full of off-court drama. Although it seemed like the journeyman sharpshooter was out of the woods, new developments have come about regarding some previous dealings.
Last summer, Beasley signed a team-friendly one-year deal with the Pistons. He proved to be an ideal fit for the team both on and off the floor. His high-volume shooting provided a much-needed element to the offense, alleviating their spacing concerns.
Beasley emerged as one of the league's top reserve players, averaging 16.3 PPG and shooting 41.6% from deep. This landed him in the running for Sixth Man of the Year, but he finished second in voting.
Just before free agency began, news emerged that Beasley was being investigated for gambling allegations stemming back to the 2024 season. However, it was later revealed that he wasn’t found guilty of any wrongdoing.
Although this investigation didn't result in any punishments for Beasley, the damage had already been done. Heading into the offseason, reports indicated that he was in line for a multi-year deal with Detroit worth upwards of $40 million. Not long after the news broke, Trajan Langdon was forced to pivot and signed Duncan Robinson via a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat.
Upon this investigation being closed, Beasley could get back to trying to secure a contract for the 2026 season. Unfortunately for him, he is not fully in the clear yet. On Wednesday, new developments emerged that the NBA has decided to launch its own investigation into the veteran guard.
"The NBA is conducting its own investigation into gambling allegations against Malik Beasley, the free agent guard linked to a federal probe this offseason, the league confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday," wrote ESPN's David Purdum. "The investigation stems from allegations of improper gambling on NBA games and prop bets from the 2023-24 season when Beasley was with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to sources familiar with the matter."
Earlier this week, Beasley made a cryptic post on Instagram that he'll be making a decision on his next career move soon. Now under investigation again, it could throw a wrinkle in his free agency in these final weeks of the offseason.
