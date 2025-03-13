Detroit Pistons Standout Has Perfect Response to Shaq’s Comments
NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has made it clear that he doesn’t care to tune in to watch the Detroit Pistons play this season. Despite the team making a miraculous turnaround and being considered one of the most exciting squads to watch this year by NBA fans and analysts, Shaq isn’t moved.
In fact, he claims the Pistons are “boring.”
Shaq commented on the Pistons twice this week. Both times, he didn’t even have his facts straight.
After realizing the Pistons were not “four games under .500” as he initially claimed, he remained critical of Detroit.
“You want to brag about a team that’s 32-26? Stop it. That’s not success. 40-20. We talked about it. Bro, Detroit Pistons ain’t winning no [expletive] championship. Stop it,” said the former NBA Champion.
After Shaq caught heat for his comments, he addressed the Pistons once more during a segment on TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA.’ While he gave credit to Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart, Shaq issued props to the wrong head coach.
“I like what Chauncey [Billups] is doing,” said Shaq. “Chauncey’s the coach, right? … First of all, I don’t watch Detroit, how about that? I don’t watch them. I messed up. I made a mistake.”
Once again, Shaq caught plenty of heat on social media for his lack of knowledge regarding the Pistons. While fans have grown frustrated over the situation, Detroit standout Jalen Duren had the perfect response to Shaq’s comments.
via @E_Woodyard: I asked #Pistons C Jalen Duren about Shaq calling them “boring.” Duren said he’s big on earning the league's respect and won’t shy away from expectations. “When it’s time, I just want both the clips back-to-back of when he realizes we’re here and when he act like he didn’t know.”
The Pistons have every right to feel slighted by a notable analyst’s lack of interest. While they haven’t been must-see TV in past seasons, especially since Duren landed on the rebuilding team, the Pistons deserve the attention of the masses this year.
Instead of feeling negative, Duren and the Pistons are taking the comments in stride and using them as motivation as their impressive 2024-2025 campaign winds down. The expectation is that the Pistons will hold a 4-6 seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs come April. They have an opportunity to continue shocking the basketball world as the postseason approaches.
