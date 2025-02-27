Detroit Pistons Star on Wrong Side of Viral Jayson Tatum Clip
As the Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics battled it out on Wednesday night, Jayson Tatum put a move on the defense before successfully launching a successful three-ball.
Cade Cunningham was on the wrong side of the highlight play that went viral on social media shortly after it took place.
Typically, the viral highlights involve a poster dunk. Instead, Cunningham got crossed up around the perimeter. He managed to keep his balance just enough to stay on his feet, but Cunningham couldn’t do anything to prevent Tatum from getting a wide-open three off after that.
via @TheHoopCentral: JAYSON TATUM DROPS CADE CUNNINGHAM. 🔥🔥🔥
Tatum turned in a sharp first-half showing on Wednesday. The veteran forward checked in for 17 minutes, and knocked down six of his eight shots from the field. Tatum went 3-4 from three, producing 15 points.
Along with his scoring, Tatum came down with four rebounds and dished out three assists. He led the Celtics in scoring through the first half, with Derrick White (12 points) and Payton Pritchard (12 points) coming next in line with Jaylen Brown out of the mix for the night.
As for the Pistons, Cunningham came to second Malik Beasley in scoring. The veteran sharpshooter went 5-9 from the field to score 12 points off the bench. Cunningham put up 12 shots, making just four of them, going scoreless from deep. With two free throws made, Cunningham produced 10 points in 18 minutes. He also dished out five assists and came down with two rebounds.
The Pistons and the Celtics were tied at 55 through the first half.
