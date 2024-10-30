Detroit Pistons Starting Lineup vs Philadelphia 76ers Revealed
The Detroit Pistons are back in action Wednesday night, as they are slated to take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Taking on a vastly shorthanded squad, they will look to secure their first win on the regular season.
This is the second of a two-game road trip for the Pistons, last facing off against the Miami Heat on Monday. Things were neck-and-neck for most of the night, but Detroit ended up falling short in the fourth quarter. Now they head to Philadelphia in hopes of ending their losing streak at four games.
As for the Sixers, they find themselves back on their home floor after being on the road over the weekend. They've had an extended break heading into Wednesday, as they last played on Sunday afternoon. Philly is fresh off getting their first win of the season, taking down the Indiana Pacers in an overtime thriller.
Despite their struggles, J.B. Bickerstaff isn't making any changes to his starting lineup. The Pistons will open the game with a unit of Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Tim Hardaway Jr., Tobias Harris, and Jalen Duren.
Wednesday's matchup will be a homecoming of sorts for three members of the Pistons. Most notably Harris, who spent five-and-a-half seasons with the Sixers from 2019 to 2024. Paul Reed will also be facing off against his former team after being drafted by the franchise in 2020. Lastly, Duren is returning to Philly after briefly attending high school in the area.
While they might be on the road, the Pistons find themselves with a chance to steal a win against the Sixers. With Joel Embiid and Paul George still out, they'll be missing a lot of offensive firepower in this matchup.