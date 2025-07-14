Pistons' Trajan Langdon Has Positive Statement on Jaden Ivey
The Detroit Pistons look forward to the return of Jaden Ivey.
Unlike last season, Jaden Ivey doesn’t have questions surrounding his potential fit alongside Cade Cunningham or whether he’s a potential trade candidate early on. The Pistons are simply hoping he will be fully ready for training camp in a couple of months.
On January 1, Ivey was having a stellar outing against the Orlando Magic. His season came crashing down in a matter of seconds. When a player was diving for a loose ball, he made contact with Ivey, causing a severe leg injury, which required surgery to repair.
While the Pistons left the door open for Ivey to return later on in the year, he still wasn’t ready by the time the regular season concluded. Despite getting cleared for basketball activities during the playoffs, Ivey was not a part of the Pistons’ six-game series against the New York Knicks.
Ivey should be back for training camp this year. After the first wave of free agency concluded, Pistons’ President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon recently spoke on Ivey’s recovery and how important it will be to get him back on the court.
“A lot of people talked about the losses of Malik, Tim, and obviously Dennis. Three guys that were great for us last season,” Langdon said on the Pistons’ Summer League broadcast on Friday.
“Jaden Ivey was having an incredible season before he got hurt in early January. His first two months of the season, he was fantastic on both sides of the floor. So he looks good out on the floor now. He is ready to go. Doing workouts here, he looks really good. The best that he’s looked since coming off that injury.”
Last season, Ivey played in 30 games. He posted averages of 18 points, four assists, and four rebounds. He was having a career-best run until his injury derailed his progress.
