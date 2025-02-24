Detroit Pistons Vet Leaves With Injury vs Atlanta Hawks
As the Detroit Pistons worked on keeping the winning streak alive, the team lost one of its rotation pieces, as Simone Fontecchio left the game with a right-hand injury.
The Pistons were quick to rule out Fontecchio for the remainder of the matchup.
When the veteran forward left the game, he had just five minutes of action under his belt. He attempted three shots from the field, all from inside of the arc. Fontecchio went 1-3 to score two points. He also has one rebound and one assist.
Outside of a minor injury at the start of the new year, Fontecchio hasn’t missed more than three games at a time for the Pistons this year. Sunday’s action in Atlanta was his 52nd appearance this season.
In the 51 games leading up to Sunday’s matchup, Fontecchio averaged 18 minutes of playing time off the bench. He’s been averaging six points on 32 percent shooting from beyond the arc. In addition to scoring and shooting, Fontecchio has produced three rebounds per game.
The Italian forward joined the Pistons late last season. At the 2024 trade deadline, the Pistons acquired Fontecchio in exchange for Kevin Knox, a second-round pick, and draft rights to a stashed player.
At the time, Fontecchio wrapped up a 50-game season with the Jazz. He was producing nine points per game on 39 percent shooting from three. During his 16-game showing with the Pistons down the stretch of the 2023-2024 season, Fontecchio was highly impressive by averaging 15 points on 43 percent shooting from three.
Over the offseason, the Pistons re-signed Fontecchio on a two-year deal. It was for a reported $16 million.
More Pistons on SI
Detroit Pistons Veteran Opens up on Requesting to Not be Traded
Detroit Pistons Make Post-Trade Deadline Roster Move
Dennis Schroder’s Social Media Post After Joining Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Named to NBA All-Star Event
Former Detroit Pistons Player Included in Marcus Smart Trade