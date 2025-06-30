Pistons Vet Receives Important NBA Summer League Update
The NBA’s Summer League run is right around the corner. This year, the Detroit Pistons have a draft class of one set to take part in the Las Vegas-based event. However, it seems the Pistons have made a decision to allow the young veteran, Ron Holland, get some burn again.
When Pistons President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon addressed reporters earlier this week, he commented on Holland’s growing game. In addition, the Pistons’ President noted that “he’ll have an opportunity in Summer League,” according to Omari Sankofa of the Detroit Free Press.
It’s certainly not rare to see a second-year player participate in the Summer League. While Holland played a key role throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Pistons will want to keep him sharp. They can use the Summer League to keep him in ideal shape and allow him to improve in different areas worry-free.
Last season, Holland entered the Pistons’ organization as a 19-year-old first-round pick. Coming out of the NBA G League Ignite program, Holland landed fifth overall. His role in year one was debated, but JB Bickerstaff was encouraged by Holland’s Summer League and preseason performances.
Holland averaged 19 points on 41 percent shooting from the field in Vegas. He also accounted for an average of seven rebounds and two steals per game.
When the Pistons reached the regular season, Holland averaged roughly 16 minutes on the court per game. As a rookie, Holland played in 81 games. On offense, he shot 47 percent from the field to score six points per game. He also posted averages of three rebounds and one assist.
