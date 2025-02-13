Detroit Pistons Veteran Reveals Bold Prediction is Coming to Life
Heading into the 2025 NBA All-Star break, the Detroit Pistons are feeling good. Since reuniting with the Michigan-based squad, NBA veteran Tobias Harris has had a great experience so far.
From the jump, Harris believed he was joining something special. Despite the Pistons being at the bottom of the NBA just a season ago, Harris noted that he believed there was an opportunity to shock the league in 2024-2025.
The veteran forward inked a two-year deal with the Pistons over the summer after wrapping up a long tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers. It’s safe to say that Harris feels good about his move at this point.
"I knew the talent level within the whole group, and I knew the potential,” Harris told reporters on Wednesday night. “Obviously, going into the situation, I was extremely optimistic on the whole group. I always had my mindset on playoffs from the jump. Told a few people I’m close with that we’d be a playoff team."
Not many could predict the Pistons being where they are at in mid-February. After winning both games of their back-to-back set against the Chicago Bulls, the Pistons are 29-26 going into the break.
Detroit’s record has them sitting in the Eastern Conference’s sixth seed, and they are going to return from the break on a four-game winning streak.
While Harris’ numbers haven’t jumped off the page, the team has consistently credited the 32-year-old veteran for playing an important role on and off the court.
Harris has always had a knack for being a vocal veteran leader—especially when it comes to young and developing players. And although he hasn’t entered the NBA’s All-Star conversation, Harris has still been productive.
In 52 games, the veteran forward has averaged 13 points on 46 percent shooting from the field. he’s also been productive on the glass, coming down with six rebounds per game.
