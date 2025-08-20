All Pistons

Duncan Robinson Shows Pistons What He Brings in Workout

Duncan Robinson is back in the gym.

Justin Grasso

Feb 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) scores against the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) scores against the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
A new Detroit Pistons veteran will soon suit up for the squad and offer a shooting spark off the bench.

Former Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson recently teased NBA fans with a clip to show off his some of his offseason work as August winds down.

Soon, it will be game time for the Pistons.

@Pistons__Talk: Duncan Robinson back in the gym working on his three-pointers

The Pistons added Duncan Robinson after the veteran cut ties with the Heat. Although Robinson forced an early free agency with Miami, he was still open to returning to the team that gave him a shot in 2018 when he went undrafted out of Michigan.

However, a sign-and-trade between the Heat and the Pistons got done. Robinson was sent back up North to join the Pistons on a multi-year deal. According to reports, Robinson landed a three-year deal, which is worth nearly $50 million.

When the Pistons traded for Robinson, they swapped out Simone Fontecchio. While Robinson replaces Fontecchio in the lineup, his shooting could help make up for the potential loss of Malik Beasley.

Through 423 games with the Heat, Robinson averaged 40 percent from three. He produced 11 points per game, while seeing the court for an average of 26 minutes. Half of his career was spent as a starter.

Could Malik Beasley Return?

Malik Beasle
Mar 15, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) dribbles on Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Facing potential legal issues due to gambling, Beasley’s future in the NBA is currently up in the air.

At the start of the NBA offseason, Beasley seemed guaranteed to make his way back to Detroit for multiple seasons. He nearly won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award and was a clear difference-maker with a team that overachieved.

Once it became evident that Beasley was under investigation, the Pistons pivoted. Robinson was one of the several additions through free agency this summer.

Beasley hasn’t been totally ruled out just yet. The Pistons have a roster spot open, and the veteran guard revealed that Detroit still has a level of interest. However, the situation could take a while to get resolved, leaving Beasley’s future a mystery.

Published
