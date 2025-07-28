Ex-Pistons Forward Claps Back at Two-Time NBA All-Star
At the 2024 trade deadline, the Detroit Pistons acquired veteran wing Evan Fournier from the New York Knicks. Since his short run with the team, he's kept his professional career going overseas. Though no longer in the NBA, he finds himself in an online back-and-forth with a former All-Star.
Over the weekend, Fournier made a heartfelt post to announce that he'll be staying with Olympiacos for at least the next three seasons. Among those to react to this news was current Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic. He stated that he feels sorry for the international club for being stuck with Fournier moving forward.
"Feel sorry for Olympiakos fans having to watch this [expletive] for 3 more seasons," Vucevic wrote.
Fournier did not take this remark sitting down, as he decided to clap back at Vucevic. He jabbed at the two-time All-Star, claiming that the only thing his team is competing for these days is ping pong balls in the draft lottery.
"Its ok bro I know you’re tired of playing for the lottery," Fournier responded.
Though it remains unclear, it's fair to assume that all of this was done in a joking manner. Not only are the two a pair of international talents, but they are also former teammates in the NBA. Fournier and Jokic had the chance to suit up together during the late 2010s with the Orlando Magic.
Amid the news of his new multi-year contract, it could mean that a return to the NBA isn't in the cards for the 32-year-old. If that's the case, the Pistons will go down as Fournier's final stop in the league. Though he didn't play much prior to the trade, Detroit gave him an opportunity to showcase his game before hitting the open market. Across 29 games for the Pistons, Fournier averaged 7.2 PPG and 1.6 APG in a reserve role.
Latest on Detroit Pistons’ Free Agency
Key Details of Duncan Robinson’s Pistons Contract
Detroit Pistons Make Official Trade Announcement
Caris LeVert Officially Joining Detroit Pistons