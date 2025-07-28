All Pistons

Ex-Pistons Forward Claps Back at Two-Time NBA All-Star

Evan Fournier in online feud with Nikola Vucevic.

Feb 26, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Evan Fournier (31) reacts during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

At the 2024 trade deadline, the Detroit Pistons acquired veteran wing Evan Fournier from the New York Knicks. Since his short run with the team, he's kept his professional career going overseas. Though no longer in the NBA, he finds himself in an online back-and-forth with a former All-Star.

Over the weekend, Fournier made a heartfelt post to announce that he'll be staying with Olympiacos for at least the next three seasons. Among those to react to this news was current Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic. He stated that he feels sorry for the international club for being stuck with Fournier moving forward.

"Feel sorry for Olympiakos fans having to watch this [expletive] for 3 more seasons," Vucevic wrote.

Evan Fournier, Nikola Vucevi
Jan 31, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier (10) drives to the basket around center Nikola Vucevic (9) and Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis (middle) during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Fournier did not take this remark sitting down, as he decided to clap back at Vucevic. He jabbed at the two-time All-Star, claiming that the only thing his team is competing for these days is ping pong balls in the draft lottery.

"Its ok bro I know you’re tired of playing for the lottery," Fournier responded.

Though it remains unclear, it's fair to assume that all of this was done in a joking manner. Not only are the two a pair of international talents, but they are also former teammates in the NBA. Fournier and Jokic had the chance to suit up together during the late 2010s with the Orlando Magic.

Amid the news of his new multi-year contract, it could mean that a return to the NBA isn't in the cards for the 32-year-old. If that's the case, the Pistons will go down as Fournier's final stop in the league. Though he didn't play much prior to the trade, Detroit gave him an opportunity to showcase his game before hitting the open market. Across 29 games for the Pistons, Fournier averaged 7.2 PPG and 1.6 APG in a reserve role.

Published
Kevin McCormick
KEVIN MCCORMICK

Since graduating from Holy Family University with a degree in Sports Management, he's gone on to pursue a career in journalism covering the NBA. Some of his previous bylines include 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, and Sportskeeda.

