Ex-Pistons Player Finally Gets His First Pro Title
Former Detroit Pistons forward Danilo Gallinari is a basketball champion.
The veteran might not have won the NBA Finals recently, but he found success in Puerto Rico. Gallinari was a major contributor to Vaqueros de Bayamon during the postseason run.
via @CoutsideBuzzX: Danilo Gallinari won the Puerto Rico League Championship & Finals MVP with his team, Vaqueros de Bayamon, at 37 years old! 🏆
Gallinari: 26.3 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 4.0 APG,
It’s Gallinari’s first pro championship & he accomplished it with teammates & former NBA players JaVale McGee, Renaldo Balkman, & Chris Duarte.
Congratulations, Gallo! 👏
A Long Way From the NBA
Gallinari carved out a successful career as a role player in the NBA. Back in 2008, the Italian entered the NBA Draft and was selected sixth overall by the New York Knicks.
His run with the Knicks didn’t get off to a great start, considering he started dealing with a back-related setback right away. During his rookie season, Gallinari played in just 28 games, averaging 15 minutes off the bench.
Gallinari played two full seasons with the Knicks, and was traded to the Denver Nuggets during the 2010-2011 season. He spent a large chunk of his career playing for the Nuggets.
After five full seasons with the Nuggets, Gallinari landed on the Los Angeles Clippers via trade. The veteran forward was later involved in the notable blockbuster deal between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Clippers, as they swapped Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Paul George.
Gallinari spent one season playing in Oklahoma City. In the following season, the Atlanta Hawks acquired Gallinari and kept him on board until 2022. During the 2022 offseason, Gallinari was traded to the Boston Celtics, who planned to have a big role for him off the bench. Unfortunately, a torn ACL prevented him from suiting up for the Celtics.
During the 2023-2024 NBA season, Gallinari returned to the court to play for the Washington Wizards. After 26 appearances, Gallinari was dealt to the Pistons. Detroit acquired Gallinari and Mike Muscala in exchange for Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Livers, and draft considerations.
As the Pistons were in the midst of a 14-win year, Gallinari wasn’t going to have an opportunity to play competitive basketball in Detroit. After six games, the Pistons waived Gallinari, leading him to sign a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Gallinari’s 17-game run in Milwaukee would be his final in the NBA.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Lands on Rare NBA Stat List
Pistons Forward Hints at Improved Physical Frame
NBA Executive Offers Take on Pistons’ Core Additions
Jaden Ivey Seen in Action Post-Injury