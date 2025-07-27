All Pistons

Ex-Pistons Veteran Expected to Leave NBA

Former Detroit Pistons guard Shake Milton is landing a new deal.

Justin Grasso

Feb 12, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Shake Milton (20) warms up before a game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Shake Milton (20) warms up before a game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the Detroit Pistons acquired Shake Milton in 2024, they did the veteran a solid by letting him go shortly after trading for him.

At the time, the Pistons were having one of the worst seasons the NBA has seen. With a 14-68 record in the end, the Pistons knew at the 2024 trade deadline that the playoffs were out of the question.

Coming from the Minnesota Timberwolves, Milton planned to compete in the playoffs after his run with the Philadelphia 76ers. When the Wolves traded Milton to Detroit, his chances of getting to the postseason were slim. Eventually, Milton and the Pistons agreed to a buyout.

Since then, Milton has struggled to find a long-term home. As of late July, the expectation is that Milton will take his talent overseas, leaving the NBA after wearing five different uniforms since 2023.

According to Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews, Milton is in “advanced talks” with Partizan Belgrade of the EuroLeague. If and when Milton finalizes his deal, he’ll play outside of the NBA for the first time since his days at SMU.

Milton entered the NBA as a second-round selection in 2018. He started his career with the Sixers as a two-way player. Although he appeared in just 20 games with the main roster in 2018-2019, Milton earned a promotion with a standard multi-year deal ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season.

During a five-year run with the Sixers, Milton appeared in over 250 games during the regular season. He posted an average of nine points, three assists, and two rebounds, while hitting on 37 percent of his shots from three.

Shake Milto
Feb 4, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Shake Milton (20) moves the ball against Los Angeles Clippers guard Patty Mills (88) during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

With the Pistons, Milton appeared in just four games. He produced seven points per game on 42 percent shooting from the field and 33 percent from three. After his run in Detroit, Milton played for the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Across seven seasons, Milton has averaged eight points while shooting 36 percent from three during the regular season. In the playoffs, Milton has produced five points per game while hitting on 43 percent of his threes.

It’s unclear if Milton’s move overseas will be long-term, but he could be working to build his value higher while getting notable playing time outside of the US.

Latest on Detroit Pistons’ Free Agency

Key Details of Duncan Robinson’s Pistons Contract

Detroit Pistons Make Official Trade Announcement

Pistons’ Paul Reed Decision Receives Questionable Grade

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News