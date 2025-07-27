Ex-Pistons Veteran Expected to Leave NBA
When the Detroit Pistons acquired Shake Milton in 2024, they did the veteran a solid by letting him go shortly after trading for him.
At the time, the Pistons were having one of the worst seasons the NBA has seen. With a 14-68 record in the end, the Pistons knew at the 2024 trade deadline that the playoffs were out of the question.
Coming from the Minnesota Timberwolves, Milton planned to compete in the playoffs after his run with the Philadelphia 76ers. When the Wolves traded Milton to Detroit, his chances of getting to the postseason were slim. Eventually, Milton and the Pistons agreed to a buyout.
Since then, Milton has struggled to find a long-term home. As of late July, the expectation is that Milton will take his talent overseas, leaving the NBA after wearing five different uniforms since 2023.
According to Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews, Milton is in “advanced talks” with Partizan Belgrade of the EuroLeague. If and when Milton finalizes his deal, he’ll play outside of the NBA for the first time since his days at SMU.
Milton entered the NBA as a second-round selection in 2018. He started his career with the Sixers as a two-way player. Although he appeared in just 20 games with the main roster in 2018-2019, Milton earned a promotion with a standard multi-year deal ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season.
During a five-year run with the Sixers, Milton appeared in over 250 games during the regular season. He posted an average of nine points, three assists, and two rebounds, while hitting on 37 percent of his shots from three.
With the Pistons, Milton appeared in just four games. He produced seven points per game on 42 percent shooting from the field and 33 percent from three. After his run in Detroit, Milton played for the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Across seven seasons, Milton has averaged eight points while shooting 36 percent from three during the regular season. In the playoffs, Milton has produced five points per game while hitting on 43 percent of his threes.
It’s unclear if Milton’s move overseas will be long-term, but he could be working to build his value higher while getting notable playing time outside of the US.
