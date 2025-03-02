Former Detroit Pistons Player Signs Deal With Warriors
As the Golden State Warriors prepared for their road matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, they re-signed a former Detroit Pistons player to a second 10-day deal.
Kevin Knox earned the opportunity to return to the Warriors for another tryout stint this weekend. The 25-year-old veteran continues to search for a team that has a long-term opportunity for him.
Back in 2018, Knox was a top-ten draft selection out of the NCAA powerhouse in Kentucky. With the ninth overall pick, the New York Knicks took on the former five-star recruit out of Florida.
Knox spent the first four seasons of his career playing for the Knicks. After being a full-time contributor during his first three seasons, Knox joined the Atlanta Hawks via trade in January 2022.
After a 17-game stint in Atlanta, where Knox averaged three points and one rebound, the veteran hit the free agency market. Knox signed with a rebuilding Pistons team and appeared in 42 games for them during the 2022-2023 NBA season. The veteran forward shot 47 percent from the field to average six points per game that year.
At the 2023 NBA trade deadline, the Pistons moved Knox to the Portland Trail Blazers in a four-team deal. The former first-rounder finished the year with 21 appearances for the Blazers, producing nine points on 44 percent shooting from the field.
Ahead of the 2023-2024 NBA season, Knox was waived by Portland. While he looked to spend time in the NBA G League with the Rip City Remix, the Pistons searched for a reunion with Knox.
Once again, Knox had a short stint in Detroit, making 31 appearances and even picking up 11 starts. After producing seven points per game, Knox was traded by the Pistons for the second time. The young veteran was included in the deal that helped the Pistons acquire Simone Fontecchio from the Utah Jazz.
Since joining the Warriors, Knox has gained five appearances. Seeing the court for roughly seven minutes per game, the 25-year-old has made 47 percent of his shots to average five points per game.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Speaks on Major Goals
Pistons Star Lands High Praise From Detroit Legend
Malik Beasley Reacts to Throwback Photo With Pistons
Pistons Guard on Pace to Join Steph Curry in Exclusive Group