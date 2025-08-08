Former Detroit Pistons Veteran Exits NBA With New Deal
Hamidou Diallo is moving on from the NBA officially, as the free agent guard inked a deal outside of the league this week. The former Detroit Pistons veteran will continue his career in Spain.
Baskonia revealed a press release on Thursday, confirming the acquisition of the former Piston. He agreed to terms on a two-year contract.
When Diallo first entered the NBA, he was coming out of a strong Kentucky program. During his lone season in the NCAA, Diallo started 37 games. Seeing the court for 25 minutes per matchup, he produced 10 points per game, while shooting 43 percent from the field and knocking down 34 percent of his threes.
Diallo would produce four rebounds and one assist per game. Heading into the 2018 NBA Draft, Diallo was a projected second-round pick. He was taken 45th overall by the Brooklyn Nets, who traded his rights to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Pistons acquired Diallo midway through his third season with the Thunder. He appeared in 20 games with the Pistons during the 2020-2021 season. Diallo averaged 11 points and five rebounds while knocking down 39 percent of his threes.
The 2021-2022 season was Diallo’s first full season with the Pistons. He started a career-high 29 games and appeared in 58 matchups total. Seeing the court for 22 minutes per game, Diallo produced 11 points and five rebounds on average.
In his final season with the Pistons, Diallo appeared in 56 games. He came off the bench for an average of 18 minutes in each matchup. The veteran guard shot efficiently from the field, making 57 percent of his field goals while averaging nine points.
Unfortunately, Diallo’s season ended prematurely that year, as he suffered an ankle injury in early March.
During the 2023 offseason, Diallo hit the free agency market. It took a while, but he found a home with the Washington Wizards’ organization. At first, Diallo joined the Wizards’ G League squad. Eventually, he picked up a 10-day deal with the Wizards, but he went back to the Capital City Go-Go once it expired.
A two-game stretch in Washington would be Diallo’s final NBA action. The 27-year-old takes his talents to Spain, where he could potentially boost his stock once again and land on another team’s radar if he is seeking out another opportunity in the NBA.
If not, Diallo could make himself right at home in the Liga ACB/EuroLeague.
