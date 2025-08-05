Former NBA All-Star Weighs In on Cade vs. Paolo Debate
A recent ranking of Eastern Conference stars sparked some debates regarding Cade Cunningham’s standing on the list. Since the Detroit Pistons star trailed Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, it created a major talking point for fans, analysts, and players.
If you ask the former All-Star Jeff Teague, he would take Cunningham over Banchero in a playoff series.
“I got Cade,” Teague said with confidence, while making it clear that he respects Banchero’s game, too.
“P5 is nice. Paolo is fire—he cold.”
Where Did Cade Cunningham Rank?
According to NBA.com’s Shaun Powell, Cunningham is the fifth-best player in the East.
“He’s looking to top a breakout season in which he confirmed all the projections that follow a former No. 1 overall pick: All-Star, All-NBA and carting a once-lowly franchise to the playoffs. Cunningham (26.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 9.1 apg) was a tough assignment for opposing guards in 2024-25 and the flow in his game seems effortless.
"He usually makes the right pass, takes the right shot and creates plenty of matchup problems while rarely struggling through bad stretches. Cunningham turns 24 next season and is a franchise player who has the Pistons on the rise.”
Paolo Banchero Is Right Out in Front
Coming in at No. 4, Banchero trails just Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Brunson, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
“A skilled, 6-foot-10 forward who excels everywhere offensively, Banchero can do damage from deep, on the break and in the post. This allows Orlando much flexibility in terms of its attack, strategy and lineups.”
One year after Cunningham entered the NBA as the top pick, Banchero was selected by the Magic first overall out of Duke.
Both players are one-time All-Stars, who are the top faces of their franchise. The only difference is Banchero has more playoff experience at this point. The Magic made the playoffs in two out of the last three seasons. Banchero has 12 games to his name. He has posted averages of 29 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.
As for Cade, he has half that number of appearances. In his lone playoff series against the New York Knicks, Cunningham posted averages of 25 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists. He also averaged one block and two steals on the defensive end of the floor.
Neither player has a decorated playoff resume this early in their careers, which makes the debate difficult to find a clear winner. The only thing that is seemingly for sure is that the two stars are viewed as two of the five faces of the East heading into next year.
