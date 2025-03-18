Former Pistons Big Man Posts Promising Medical Update
Despite showing the potential to be an effective, versatile big man, injuries have held Christian Wood back from being a productive player on an NBA roster. The journeyman center has yet to appear in a game this season but continues to work hard to make a return to the court.
In his most recent NBA stop, Wood served a backup role to Anthony Davis on the LA Lakers. After appearing in 50 games last season, he didn’t appear in a game for them this year before being waived following the trade deadline.
A little over a month removed from being let go by the latest, Wood provided a major health update. For the first time in over a year, he is on track to be cleared to play basketball. While currently a free agent, Wood is excited to get back to work.
While injuries have ravished most of Wood's NBA career, his time with the Pistons was one of his few healthy seasons. During his lone year in Detroit, he appeared in 62 games and averaged 13.1 PPG and 6.3 RPG on 38.6% shooting from beyond the arc.
At the age of 29, Wood still has something to give an NBA team. That said, it's unlikely he lands a contract this season. For now, getting a full healthy offseason is his top priority.
Seeing as countless teams have signed him in the past, it wouldn't be shocking for a team to take a flier on Wood come free agency. With his size and ability to space the floor, Detroit could even talk themselves into him as a third center behind Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Speaks on Major Goals
Pistons Star Lands High Praise From Detroit Legend
Malik Beasley Reacts to Throwback Photo With Pistons
Pistons Guard on Pace to Join Steph Curry in Exclusive Group